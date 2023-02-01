The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. This week, the Rascals break down the latest mayoral forum hosted by WGN-TV. What were the biggest takeaways from the forum? North side alderman Tom Tunney announcing that he’s supporting Paul Vallas for mayor. Will that endorsement move the needle for Vallas? Last Friday, video was released showing five Black officers from the Memphis Police Department beating Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man. Nichols died a few days later. Brandon and the other Rascals offer their thoughts on why attacks on unarmed Black men continue to happen in this country. This week, the DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick agreed to enforce the assault weapons ban after initially saying he wouldn’t. Is the sheriff just trying to save face? Netflix is releasing more details about cracking down on password sharing. Do the Rascals think this crackdown will be successful? And finally, in a recent edition of the Picayune Sentinel, Eric suggests, that it’s time to stop using the word “actress” and having separate awards categories for male and female actors. Good idea?

