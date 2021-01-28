The Mincing Rascals 1.28.2021: COVID vaccination registration, CPS vs. CTU, carjackings and more

The Mincing Rascals

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune, Heather Cherone of WTTW and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They discuss the distribution of COVID vaccinations and the frustrated Illinoisans trying to get their appointments. Then, the Rascals contribute their two-cents on the constant disagreements between the Chicago Public Schools and its teachers. And the soaring number of carjackings in Chicago has begged a lot of questions among Illinois drivers and downtown visitors alike. The week’s political roundtable ends with the Rascals’ recommendations.

Share this story

John Williams

More John Williams

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular