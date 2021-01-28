The Mincing Rascals 1.28.2021: COVID vaccination registration, CPS vs. CTU, carjackings and more

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Heather Cherone of WTTW, Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. They begin by talking about President Trump's supporters who breached the capitol Wednesday, on which members of Congress were gearing up to certify the election. Then, the Rascals discuss Father Michael Pfleger's removal from St. Sabina Church as allegations of sexual assault surface from 40 years ago. And the Rascals wonder about the future of Michael Madigan. Following the podcast is an epilogue of three members of Congress, who described on John's midday show the scene at the Capitol Wednesday.