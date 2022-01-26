The Mincing Rascals 1.26.22: Justice Stephen Breyer to retire, the race for Illinois governor, and NFL overtime rules

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago, Chicago Tribune editor and writer Lisa Donovan. and Brandon Pope from WCIU. Today, the Rascals chat about Justice Stephen Breyer retiring from the Supreme Court, the possible replacements for Justice Breyer (and no, it won’t be Steve Harvey), President Biden being caught on a hot microphone insulting a Fox News reporter, the race for Illinois governor, the transparency of CPS about accurate COVID-19 data, and Netflix raising prices. The great Jon Greenberg, lead columnist for The Athletic, also joins the Rascals for this episode to break down some of the top sports stories of the week including the NFL overtime rules, Aaron Rodgers’ treatment after the Packers playoff loss to the 49ers, and the debate over using robot umpires for major league baseball games.
