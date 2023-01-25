The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. Today, the Rascals mince about a variety of stories making news including the DuPage County Sheriff refusing to comply with Illinois’ assault weapons ban. So, where does this issue go from here? There is a movement in Chicago to have the city pay for sidewalk snow removal. Should the city be responsible to clear your sidewalk? The Rascals also break down a number of recent polls showing that there doesn’t seem to be a clear frontrunner in the Chicago mayoral race. The NASCAR Chicago Street Race announced it’s July Fourth concert lineup. Are the Rascals planning on attending NASCAR over the holiday? The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing to look into Ticketmaster. How do the Rascals feel about the government looking into Ticketmaster’s ticketing practices? Don’t forget to vote for The Mincing Rascals for “Best Podcast” in the Chicago Reader’s “Best of Chicago” poll. Eric is also nominated for “Best Chicagoan to Follow on Twitter,” “Best Blog,” and “Best Newsletter.” And Brandon is nominated for “Best Beard!” You can vote for them in the “City Life” category.

