The Mincing Rascals 1.19.22: Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin tosses his hat into the GOP gubernatorial ring, Jason Van Dyke to be released from prison, and the Wordle craze

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute and Jon Hansen of WGN Radio and Block Club Chicago. The Rascals talk about the rollout of free COVID tests, former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke being released from prison next month after spending more than three years in prison for killing Laquan McDonald, former mayor Rahm Emanuel’s involvement in the murder of Laquan McDonald, the ongoing issue with crime in Chicago and the suburbs, and the merger between WBEZ and the Chicago Sun-Times. Oh, and there may have been a discussion and some handy tips for conquering the daily word game sensation known as Wordle. The Rascals also check in with Mark Maxwell, Capitol Bureau Chief for WCIA-TV to break down the week in Illinois politics including Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announcing a Republican bid for governor, what Irvin’s announcement means for GOP candidate Darren Bailey, the amount of money being spent by Governor Pritzker and Ken Griffin in this gubernatorial race, and the battle for Illinois Secretary of State.

