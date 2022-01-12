The Mincing Rascals 1.12.22: Deal reached between CPS and CTU, the race to replace Jesse White, and the future of the Chicago Bears

The Mincing Rascals
Posted: / Updated:

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone of WTTWAustin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute and Chicago Tribune editor and writer Lisa Donovan. The Rascals talk about the deal reached between CPS and CTU, Lori Lightfoot contracting COVID-19, if principals should be able to decide if their school should be in-person, the Wisconsin man who purchased the rifle used by Kyle Rittenhouse no longer facing felony charges, the drama surrounding Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open, the race to replace Jesse White as Illinois Secretary of State, the next move for Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the continuing battle between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul, and the future of the Chicago Bears. Bonus quiz: How many “raging keggers” has Heather attended since COVID?

