The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Mark Jacob, freelance writer and former Metro editor at the Tribune, and longtime freelance journalist Mark Guarino of the Washington Post and Good Morning America. This week the Rascals talk about WTTW’s ‘Chicago Tonight’ moving from 7 pm to 10 pm. Is this a good move for the revered news program? Also, shoutout to WTTW reporter and Rascal Heather Cherone on being a new Pritzker Fellow at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics! Illinois just became the ninth state to ban assault weapons. What do the Rascals think of the new law and what does the future hold for the ban? Some New York Republicans are calling on Rep. George Santos to resign after it was revealed that he lied about his accomplishments. Will more members of the GOP follow suit? And will he eventually resign? Continuing with the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Kevin McCarthy was finally elected speaker. What do the Rascals think it will mean for the future of the GOP. Mayor Lightfoot has released a new campaign ad calling out some of her detractors as ‘haters.’ Was this a good tactic for the mayor to take? Oh, and in the intro Mark forgot to mention that he has a new book coming out in April! You can pre-order it here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction