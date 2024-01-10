The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, and Cate Plys, former staff writer at the Chicago Reader and political op-ed columnist at the Sun-Times and Tribune. John kicks of the pod by congratulating Eric on his Michigan Wolverines winning the CFP National Championship. Congrats, Eric! You rooted like a champion. Crime is a topic in Chicago once again after a crash-and-grab robbery attempt in the Gold Coast on Monday. Should the city install barriers on sections of Michigan Avenue in an effort to combat these incidents? How are the Rascals generally feeling about crime in the city? There have been a couple of times in recent weeks where a person drove their car into a retention pond. Is GPS and the dependence on technology the cause of this type of accident? The Rascals are also joined this week by David Schultz, Professor of Political Science and Legal Studies, Hamline University, to talk about former president Donald Trump’s eligibility to be on the ballot for the 2024 election.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction