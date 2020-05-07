The Mincing Rascals 05.07.2020: Take a virtual road trip to Washington D.C. with The Rascals

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute, Heather Cherone of WTTW and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. The Rascals cover an eclectic blend of topics on today’s podcast. Listen in as The Rascals head over to Washington D.C and discuss the Joe Biden scandal, Trump being corrected on National Nurses Day, Kayleigh McEnany saying she will “never lie to you,” and more! They also cover how Pitchfork has been cancelled, optimistically predict when sports will return and discuss when in-classroom schooling will return.