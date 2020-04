The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute, and Lisa Donovan and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. Everyone is still hunkered down and dialed in on a Zoom call to discuss any and all updates of COVID-19. Listen in as the Rascals discuss public policy between both the Federal government and state government, the stimulus check, Chicago government officials and then they head on over to Trump-land.