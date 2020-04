The Cornerstore spoke with visual artist Yvette Mayorga, about the shift she’s experienced with her creation process during the stay-at-home order. Yvette also touches on her various techniques and use of different color pallets throughout her work, using her art to bring awareness to complexities and intersectionalities, and more.

High Maintenance by Yvette Mayorga Photo Credit: William Camargo

A Vase of The Century by Yvette Mayorga Photo Credit: William Camargo

Portraits of The Forgotten by Yvette Mayorga Photo Credit: William Camargo