The Cornerstore spoke with Bianca and Raniya of VLA #ChangeTheName about their ongoing efforts to change the name of Douglas Park to honor Frederick & Anna-Murray Douglass instead of Stephen Douglas. Bianca walks us through the process of getting the name change completed; shares how this campaign came about; and more.

