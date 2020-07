The Cornerstore spoke with Artist and Designer, Tubsz, about style-writing, blending the practices of graffiti and calligraphy, his work with the Mural Movement in efforts to bring the Black and Brown communities together, and much more.

Image courtesy of Tubsz

Image courtesy of Tubsz

Image courtesy of Tubsz

Image courtesy of Tubsz

Stay connected with The Cornerstore on Twitter, Instagram,and Soundcloud! You can also access and download episodes via Spotify and Apple!