Nick Digilio

The Cornerstore Podcast LIVE at FieldHouse Jones for Allstar Weekend

The CornerStore

Ahmed Taofik, founder of EBD basketball camp in Benin, Africa, Shala, sustainable artist creating solar power murals, structures and more, & Daniel Poneman, former scout now agent

In a special live edition at @fieldhousejones , the Cornerstore spoke with Ahmed Taofik @ahmed5ebd , founder of EBD basketball camp @ebd_africa in Benin, Africa, Shala @followshala , solar artist creating solar power murals, structures and more, & Daniel Poneman @danielponeman , former scout now agent and responsible for hundreds of students receiving college scholarships about the growth of international talent in basketball and the future of culture being defined by the intersection of art & sport. #allstarweekend

 

The CornerStore
with Kevin Coval and Tara Mahadevan CornerStore

On WGN Radio's podcast The Cornerstore, writers Kevin Coval and Tara Mahadevan celebrate the ingenuity of the city of Chicago, as well as the creativity of cities around the world. Each week, hear authentic and lively conversations as the two dive deep into the artistic process and methodology of rappers, muralists, chefs, brand managers, tastemakers, and more, from Chicago and beyond. (Click for more.)
