Raych Jackson & Idris Goodwin | LIVE from Soho House Chicago

The CornerStore
In a special live edition of the Cornerstore, authors Raych Jackson and Idris Goodwin read from and speak about their new books, “Even the Saints Audition” & “Can I Kick It.”

  • Idris Goodwin
  • Raych Jackson

with Kevin Coval and Tara Mahadevan CornerStore

On WGN Radio's podcast The Cornerstore, writers Kevin Coval and Tara Mahadevan celebrate the ingenuity of the city of Chicago, as well as the creativity of cities around the world. Each week, hear authentic and lively conversations as the two dive deep into the artistic process and methodology of rappers, muralists, chefs, brand managers, tastemakers, and more, from Chicago and beyond. (Click for more.)
