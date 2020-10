The Cornerstore spoke with Naira about stepping “out of her shell”; her experiences with supporting and organizing protests; the creation of BLCK RISING and the crucial work they’ve been doing all summer; and much more.

Image courtesy of Naira

Image courtesy of Naira

Image courtesy of Naira

Stay connected with The Cornerstore on Twitter, Instagram,and Soundcloud! You can also access and download episodes via Spotify and Apple!