The Cornerstore spoke with Columbia College Chicago Film Professor Michael Caplan about the Premiere of his Nelson Algren documentary on WTTW, the journey of entering the creative world and finding true fulfillment in the arts, and more.

Used in Chicago’s Nelson Algren — copyright 2007 Seven Stories Press

Image Courtesy of Michael Caplan

Stay connected with The Cornerstore on Twitter, Instagram,and Soundcloud! You can also access and download episodes via Spotify and Apple!