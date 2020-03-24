Max The Snacktor | Working in the Art Scene in LA & Chicago, Co-founding Chicago Sleepers, and more

On this episode, Kevin Coval and Mercedes Zapata talk with Max The Snacktor as he shares insight into his upbringing in LA; his visual artistry and being the co-founder of Chicago Sleepers; working with Young Chicago Authors and the various shows he’s curated; and much more.

Max is leaving Chicago to return back home to LA and begin working with the great people at Secret Walls. The team can’t thank him enough for all that he has done and will continue to do for the art world. This isn’t farewell, this is see you later!





