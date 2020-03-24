Listen Now
Max The Snacktor | Working in the Art Scene in LA & Chicago, Co-founding Chicago Sleepers, and more

On this episode, Kevin Coval and Mercedes Zapata talk with Max The Snacktor as he shares insight into his upbringing in LA; his visual artistry and being the co-founder of Chicago Sleepers; working with Young Chicago Authors and the various shows he’s curated; and much more.

Max is leaving Chicago to return back home to LA and begin working with the great people at Secret Walls. The team can’t thank him enough for all that he has done and will continue to do for the art world. This isn’t farewell, this is see you later!

On WGN Radio's podcast The Cornerstore, writers Kevin Coval and Tara Mahadevan celebrate the ingenuity of the city of Chicago, as well as the creativity of cities around the world. Each week, hear authentic and lively conversations as the two dive deep into the artistic process and methodology of rappers, muralists, chefs, brand managers, tastemakers, and more, from Chicago and beyond. (Click for more.)
