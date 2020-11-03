LaSaia Wade | Brave Space Alliance, the power of the Ballroom Scene, and more

image courtesy of LaSaia Wade

The Cornerstore spoke with founder of TNTJ Tennessee Trans Journey Project, member of Chicago Trans Gender Nonconforming Collective and the Trans Liberation Collective, and Director of Brave Space Alliance, LaSaia Wade, about motherhood and the vital role(s) of Brave Space Alliance for/in the community. LaSaia also speaks about breaking barriers and the power of education combined with compassion; the undeniable power of the Ballroom Scene; and much more.

