Kristen Kaza | SloMo From Homo, finding new inspirations online, and more

As we continue our quarantine interviews, Kevin speaks with Kristen Kaza (Party Producer and Community Enthusiast) about her continuous efforts to host cultural events within the virtual world. Kristen talks about making the monthly SloMo Party, typically hosted at The Whistler, into a virtual party that has now honed the name SloMo From Homo; the challenges of postponing and completely cancelling events; re-evaluating what it means to host accessible occasions, and much more.

Stay connected with The Cornerstore on Twitter, Instagram,and Soundcloud! You can also access and download episodes via Spotify and Apple!

Corey DeWald for “Queer the Pier” at Navy Pier

Photo Cred: Jaclyn Rivas or @cosmicghost at @reunionchi; Queer Comedy Night

Photo Credit: Mercedes Zapata – Jamila Woods listening party

Photo Credit: Jaclyn Rivas @cosmicghost – Dyke Bar Project

Glitter Guts for @slomoparty “Slomotel NYE” at the Ace Hotel

MCA 50th Anniversary – Lupe Fiasco

Photo Credit: Erik Michael Kommer @slomoparty Whistler Chicago

Photo Credit: Moll JeanNye – @moll_Jean for “Slo ‘Mo From Homo” @slomoparty digital dance party

Kristen Kaza and Kevin Coval Selfie from their interview!