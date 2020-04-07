Listen Now
Kristen Kaza | SloMo From Homo, finding new inspirations online, and more

As we continue our quarantine interviews, Kevin speaks with Kristen Kaza (Party Producer and Community Enthusiast) about her continuous efforts to host cultural events within the virtual world. Kristen talks about making the monthly SloMo Party, typically hosted at The Whistler, into a virtual party that has now honed the name SloMo From Homo; the challenges of postponing and completely cancelling events; re-evaluating what it means to host accessible occasions, and much more.

