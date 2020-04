The Cornerstore spoke with writer and visual artist, Krista Franklin, about her experience thus far during this quarantine and her relationship with time. Krista also shares details about her latest book, Too Much Midnight,; her love for science fiction and Afrofuturism; and much more.

Stay connected with The Cornerstore on Twitter, Instagram,and Soundcloud! You can also access and download episodes via Spotify and Apple!





Krista Franklin – Do Androids