The Cornerstore spoke with José Olivarez & Willie Perdomo, 2 editors of The Breakbeat Poets Vol. 4: LatiNext, about their current experience with releasing this new anthology into the world right now. José & Willie also express what kind of conversations they hope this book will cause; what it was like working so closely together; and much more.

Poet José Olivarez

Poet Willie Perdomo at his home in Exeter, NH Daffys and Paperwhites