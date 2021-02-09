Demetrius Amparan | Surveillance Alert; Being a girl-dad; The loss of his father, Edward; and more

Image courtesy of Demetrius Amparan

The Cornerstore spoke with Demetrius Amparan about his latest project, “Surveillance Alert”, and all of the works he’s recently dropped including music videos for “Real” + “Say Something”. Demetrius also talks about being a girl-dad; the recent loss of his father, Edward, and The Edward Amparan “DREAM REAL BIG” Essay Contest that is launching in his honor; and much more.

Surveillance Alert will be available EVERYWHERE February 12th & The Edward Amparan “DREAM REAL BIG” Essay Contest launches February 15th for 7th + 8th grade students at Henderson Elementary. Learn More HERE!

