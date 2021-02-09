Demetrius Amparan | Surveillance Alert; Being a girl-dad; The loss of his father, Edward; and more

The Cornerstore spoke with Demetrius Amparan about his latest project, “Surveillance Alert”, and all of the works he’s recently dropped including music videos for “Real” + “Say Something”. Demetrius also talks about being a girl-dad; the recent loss of his father, Edward, and The Edward Amparan “DREAM REAL BIG” Essay Contest that is launching in his honor; and much more.

Surveillance Alert will be available EVERYWHERE February 12th & The Edward Amparan “DREAM REAL BIG” Essay Contest launches February 15th for 7th + 8th grade students at Henderson Elementary. Learn More HERE!