Delilah Martinez| Owning Vault Gallerie, The Mural Movement, and more

The Cornerstore spoke with Delilah Martinez about all of the work she’s been doing throughout the entirety of the stay-at-home order including volunteer work, finding innovative ways to support the Black Lives Matter Movement, and more. Delilah sheds light as to how the Mural Movement came about; the importance of hiring the youth so they’re able to get experience working in the arts; and her personal journey into curating art shows and managing artists such as Sentrock.

image courtesy of Delilah

Image Courtesy of Delilah

Image Courtesy of Delilah

