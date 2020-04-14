Bambi Banks-Couleé & Khloe Park | Unfriendly Black Hotties, Virtual Drag Shows, and more

Listen Now
2 of the 4 Founders of The Unfriendly Black Hotties

This week the Cornerstore spoke with Bambi Banks-Couleé & Khloe Park, 2 of the 4 founders of Unfriendly Black Hotties. Bambi and Khloe share the history of Unfriendly Black Hotties, the transition to holding virtual drag shows, the importance of confidence and sisterhood in drag, and much more.

The Unfriendly Black Hotties host a monthly drag show every 4th Friday of the month at Splash Chicago in Boystown. To learn more and/or to support their work, follow the founders on Instagram: Bambi Banks-Couleé, Khloe Park, Miss Toto, and Kenzie Couleé.

