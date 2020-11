The Cornerstore spoke with Asiaha (Ay-sha) Butler, Co-founder & President of the Resident Association of Greater Englewood (R.A.G.E.) about how R.A.G.E. came to be, how she personally got in this work of community organzing, and more.

Image courtesy of Asiaha Butler

Image courtesy of Asiaha Butler

Image courtesy of Asiaha Butler

Stay connected with The Cornerstore on Twitter, Instagram,and Soundcloud! You can also access and download episodes via Spotify and Apple!