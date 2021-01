The CornerStore

with Kevin Coval and Tara Mahadevan

On WGN Radio's podcast The Cornerstore, writers Kevin Coval and Tara Mahadevan celebrate the ingenuity of the city of Chicago, as well as the creativity of cities around the world. Each week, hear authentic and lively conversations as the two dive deep into the artistic process and methodology of rappers, muralists, chefs, brand managers, tastemakers, and more, from Chicago and beyond. ( Click for more .)