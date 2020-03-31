Listen Now
John Williams

Alex Boutros of Chicago Votes | Advocating for incarcerated individuals, encouraging young voters, and more

The CornerStore
Alexandria Boutros
Community Organizer for Chicago Votes

As we continue to practice safe quarantine procedures, Kevin spoke with Alex, Community Organizer for Chicago Votes, via a virtual call to learn more about how she and other organizers are handling the transition into virtual conversation in order to complete their work.

Alex also talks advocating for incarcerated individuals amidst this pandemic, the work of Chicago Votes and encouraging young voters to get to the polls, and much more.

The CornerStore
with Kevin Coval and Tara Mahadevan CornerStore

On WGN Radio's podcast The Cornerstore, writers Kevin Coval and Tara Mahadevan celebrate the ingenuity of the city of Chicago, as well as the creativity of cities around the world. Each week, hear authentic and lively conversations as the two dive deep into the artistic process and methodology of rappers, muralists, chefs, brand managers, tastemakers, and more, from Chicago and beyond. (Click for more.)
