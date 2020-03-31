Alex Boutros of Chicago Votes | Advocating for incarcerated individuals, encouraging young voters, and more

As we continue to practice safe quarantine procedures, Kevin spoke with Alex, Community Organizer for Chicago Votes, via a virtual call to learn more about how she and other organizers are handling the transition into virtual conversation in order to complete their work.

Alex also talks advocating for incarcerated individuals amidst this pandemic, the work of Chicago Votes and encouraging young voters to get to the polls, and much more.

Stay connected with The Cornerstore on Twitter, Instagram,and Soundcloud! You can also access and download episodes via Spotify and Apple!