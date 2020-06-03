You could be overlooking a department with major innovation potential — and the biggest budget

Made famous by reporters in “All the President’s Men,” the line “follow the money” also applies to businesses looking for unexplored ways to innovate. And it usually leads to a long-neglected department.

“Procurement is the most boring space in the history of the world. But they control more money at a big corporation than any other entity in the entire place,” says Mike Anguiano, founder and CEO of SupplyHive and CVM Solutions.

Mike should know — he’s spent almost two decades delivering tech solutions in a space with lots of untapped potential. After selling CVM to Altegrity in 2011, Mike went back to start another procurement company. In fact, it was a former client who told him exactly what to build next. “He said, I want you to build me something that’s like Yelp for suppliers. I want to rate the suppliers and ask them a bunch of questions. I want your technology to summarize the data. I want it to score the suppliers. And I want all of that to be automated,” Mike says.

He tested the prototype with former clients, who loved it. Big name brands soon came calling, including legacy companies looking to modernize their processes.

Mike joined the podcast to lament the long mistreatment of procurement departments, to explain why businesses changed their attitudes and how one old client’s outrageous demands spawned a new company.