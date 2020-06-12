Listen Now
Uberflip shows you how to make your content a better experience for your customers

Uberflip CEO Yoav Schwartz

Uberflip CEO Yoav Schwartz joins Scott to talk about Scott’s favorite topic, making engaging content!

Especially content experience, which Uberflip’s platform allows customers to create personalized content at scale for a wholesome environment that encourages higher conversions for its customers.

“It’s not just about clicking through, it’s about the full buyer’s journey,” Schwartz says. Providing valuable nuggets of content along the way and through that initial behavior of opening it an email, a story, a white paper, etc is what will lead to success.

