This company knows that a thoughtful, well-timed gift can actually help close deals

When it comes to closing a deal, timing is everything.

Great salespeople know that a thoughtful, well-timed gift can make a world of difference. But many people still resort to cheap wine, baskets of fruit and other unwanted gifts to woo clients and prospects.

Kris Rudeegraap, co-founder and CEO of Sendoso, aims to change that. Sendoso helps salespeople send personalized gifts tailored to each prospective buyer. The platform integrates with popular software solutions like Salesforce, making sending a gift just a click away.

“Corporate gifting is a $100 billion industry, and there really isn’t anyone else who’s doing what we’re doing,” says Kris. “We want to develop tools to help suggest the right gifts at the right point in the sales cycle for our clients.”

Kris joined the podcast to share his vision for Sendoso, how he built it and the success he’s seen using the platform.