Theron Technology Solutions talks China and path forward for companies

Theron Technology Solutions helps growth companies achieve scale faster and more cost-effectively by leveraging a decade’s worth of know-how and technology resources initially built by Alex while serving as Chief Product Officer at Chicago PropTech unicorn SMS Assist. Theron specializes in technology development and data strategy utilizing a combined onshore and China-based offshore delivery model.

Alex Rothman, founder and CEO of Theron Technology Solutions, talks about how technology companies push through the current crisis and how China in a post-covid19 world fits for companies and how companies use offshore resources.