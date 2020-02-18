Slow and steady wins the race: The story behind ActiveCampaign’s success

The internet has radically changed the music industry. Artists used to have to sign with a record label to get their music heard. Now, platforms like YouTube and SoundCloud enable artists to push content directly to their audience — no third party required.

But there are major downsides: advertising and algorithms. Since music sharing platforms are dependent on advertisers for revenue, content that doesn’t align with ads is often demonetized. And since visibility is controlled by an algorithm, creators have no control over whether or not an audience will actually see their content.