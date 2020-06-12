ShipBob’s success points to the future of e-commerce delivery

ShipBob has come a long way since 2014 and presenting on Technori’s stage in 2015.

Today, ShipBob operates with its network of warehouses and fulfillment centers across the country providing logistics speed for a growing number of companies coming online. Along with its software platform, ShipBob helps clients improve transit times, shipping costs, and the delivery experience.

Divey Gulati, co-founder and Technori alum presenter, joins Scott to talk about how the company has changed since their pitch and the momentum the wave of online shopping is having on its business.