Out on the open road: Ride your dream bike through the Airbnb for motorcycles

Longtime Technori fans may remember Twisted Road founder and CEO Austin Rothbard from his interview on the podcast in 2018. The website connects motorcycle owners with riders looking to try out a different model or experience a new city on two wheels.

Twisted Road checks each rider’s history and license, and riders and owners both have the option of buying temporary insurance through them. The owner makes some cash, and Twisted Road takes a cut. The rider gets to experience the thrill of a bike without the long term responsibility or the cost of transporting their own bike across the country.

Two years in and business is booming. “When we went live, we had 79 motorcycles on the site,” Austin says. “Now we have 2,500 bikes and we’re in every state.”

It helps that bikers are a welcoming community despite what you may have heard. “It’s probably the most inclusive and peaceful community I’ve ever met,” Austin says. “We’re unlocking it.”

Austin joined the podcast for a second time to talk about Twisted Road’s growth, why they have so many repeat customers and how the biker community helps them to stand out.