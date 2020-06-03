Ohi brings Amazon speed for small businesses

Founder and CEO of Ohi, joins the show to talk about the important role of shipping and deliveries, long dominated by Amazon and others, is squeezing out small businesses from being able to compete with their size and speed.

Ohi mitigates this problem by turning “dead space” in cities like empty offices, storefronts etc into micro-warehouses.

They also use their technology to modify existing spaces in stores, tasting rooms among other venues. All this allows smaller companies to compete for market share at a time when staying at-home makes solving this part of the supply chain crucial for survival and future success.