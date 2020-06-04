OCV’s Steph Janson talks investing for the long haul and finding sustainable value

OCV invests in Series B fundraising, which typically are companies with about $5 million in recurring revenue. The firm has a lot of interest in life science, healthcare and property tech companies, among others. Beyond the checkbook OCV looks for opportunities to assist other facets of the business such as enterprise software, cloud assets and digital media.

Steph Janson from Los Angeles-based OCV Partners joined the show to talk all things investing pre and post-impact of the coronavirus on businesses, their shared background in the crowdfunding space and Steph’s roots in the Israeli startup venture community including OurCrowd.