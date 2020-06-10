Michele Wucker breaks down The Gray Rhino

Michele Wucker, author of “The Gray Rhino” talks about how the current pandemic is mistakenly called a black swan event when it wasn’t as inevitable as some make it seem. She coined the term “gray rhino” to draw attention to the highly probable, high-impact, risks that we’re surprisingly prone to neglect. Her book has moved markets and influenced policies in China and around the world. Founder of the Chicago- based strategy firm Gray Rhino & Company, Michele is a former think tank and media executive.

When people think back to the 2008 financial crisis and other big events, they often jump to the moment’s inevitability that catstrophically impacts economies, businesses and lives in what has become known as black swan events. However, Wucker dissects just how much we overlook in terms of predicting global-scale events and phenomenon, with the answers often hidden in plain sight.