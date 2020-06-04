Justin Bailey, CEO of Fig: “Fig does for gamers what Warren Beatty did for Hollywood”

Justin Bailey, founder and CEO of video game crowdfunding platform Fig, joins Scott on the podcast to talk about transforming the evolving landscape of gaming and how to bring investments straight from the consumer to the creator.

Getting games made is incredibly hard with breakdowns across building teams, access to resources and funding. Fig makes it easier by using crowdfunding to showcase a developer’s concept has traction, gains a groundswell of support from fans and small investors and sets the project up for institutional players to put more money in and expand. Outer Wilds got its start on Fig back in 2015, and just this past year was up for Game of the Year.

Justin also announces the news of Fig joining Republic, an equity crowdfunding platform for promising startups.