Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with John Williams

Julie Novack, CEO of PartySlate: “Virtual events can’t replace in-person celebrations, but it definitely opens the doors to creative augmentation”

Technori

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Julie Novack, PartySlate

CEO of PartySlate. How do you capture that feel and experience of an organized event when you can’t meet in person?

Julie Novack, cofounder of PartySlate (and longtime friend of Technori), has been in the middle of of solving this question with a rapid pivot towards orchestrating digital events as a part of their platform. Recently, PartySlate raised a $5.5 million Series A announced in February 2020.

Julie joins Scott on the show to talk about how her company has shifted from being a digital platform for physical events to virtual events amid the pandemic, talks Chicago tech and more.

Share this story

Technori
Technori

Technori is emerging as one of the top startup showcases in the world and is now the third largest monthly startup event in the United States. Click for more.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular