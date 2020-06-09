Greenfly opens the door for the future of content collaboration

President and CEO of Greenfly. Social media never stays the same, which makes it essential for brands to adapt and get their content in the hands of the right people.

Greenfly’s platform enables brands to organize their network into specific groups and provide them with content materials, templates and messages to modify and disseminate to the right people at the right time. It’s a way to empower brand ambassadors with an efficiency that paves the way for the future of content delivery.

Daniel Kirschner joins the show to talk about how the company idea started when his cousin, former LA Dodger All-Star Shawn Green, who wanted to share his stories and accomplishments faster than taking a million interviews, which evolved into the dashboard they call Greenfly today.