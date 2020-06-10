CuriosityStream puts facts and science wonders front and center with documentary streaming service

Listen Now
Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO of CuriosityStream

Clint Stinchcomb, CEO of CuriosityStream joins the show to talk about how the company differentiates itself in the streaming universe with its factual, science-backed documentaries and stories collected from around the world. Created by the founder of Discovery, CuriosityStream corners the educational market with docs on everything from deep space to what we know about the coronavirus.

Created by the founder of Discovery, John Hendricks, CuriosityStream appeals strongly to the educational market with documentaries on everything from deep space to wildlife to what we know for certain about the coronavirus.

Clint and Scott also talk about the substantial importance of getting information right and why falsehoods spread so fast, their favorite documentaries and how the Curiosity team aligns itself with quality content by finding and collaborating with renowned producers in the US and abroad.

