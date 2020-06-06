Centro CMO Katie Risch talking about the state of the digital advertising industry and what marketing techniques have risen and fallen due to the impact of the Coronavirus.

CMO of Centro. Katie joins the show to talk about the state of the digital advertising industry and what marketing techniques have risen and fallen due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Centro provides enterprise software for digital advertisers with both a managed service side and and tech side where customers execute their own digital media campaigns.

She noticed there was a big pause on campaigns at the onset of the outbreak similar to a recession. But as companies reworked their messaging and creative, there’s been a big push back into digital spends.

Katie and Scott also dive into how companies are trying to respond to consumer habits, when is a good time to push out new features and where disruption in the tech industry will have a major impact.