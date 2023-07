Sandy DeLisle, producer of You’re OUT! and director Katharin Mraz join Steve Dale to talk about their Independent Film that debuts soon in Chicago. The film has a nearly 100% Illinois creative team and cast, which made it to the Cannes Film Festival. This Friday, July 28, the movie can be seen online on places like Amazon Prime, DirecTV, AT&T and more.

