WKRP’s Loni Anderson Speaks with WGN’s Steve Dale

Loni Anderson of WKRP in Cincinnati calls in and reminisces on her 4 seasons on the show. She elaborates on the groundbreaking role that was Jennifer Marlowe as not being “eye-candy” but an intelligent person as well, which was rare at the time. Anderson also looks back to her 12-year relationship with the late Burt Reynolds and discusses who he was outside of acting. Finally, she addresses her newest endeavor, The Hollywood Museum Squares All-Star Benefit Performance, a reunion of stars from the original show in support of the Hollywood Museum. Tickets for the event will be sold here!
