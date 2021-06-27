Loni Anderson of WKRP in Cincinnati calls in and reminisces on her 4 seasons on the show. She elaborates on the groundbreaking role that was Jennifer Marlowe as not being “eye-candy” but an intelligent person as well, which was rare at the time. Anderson also looks back to her 12-year relationship with the late Burt Reynolds and discusses who he was outside of acting. Finally, she addresses her newest endeavor, The Hollywood Museum Squares All-Star Benefit Performance, a reunion of stars from the original show in support of the Hollywood Museum. Tickets for the event will be sold here!
https://www.stellartickets.com/o/the-hollywood-museum/events/the-hollywood-museum-squares-all-star-benefit-performance
WKRP’s Loni Anderson Speaks with WGN’s Steve Dale
