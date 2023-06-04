Former Host of Wild Chicago and current Producer and Host of Wild Travels with Moshman Productions Will Clinger joins Steve Dale on Steve’s Other World to talk about the latest project he’s working on at the Den Theater in Chicago. Listen in while Will shares details about the comedy he will be staring in along side Kelly Anne Clark called Being Seen. Then, Will shares some of his favorite memories from filming Wild Chicago.

The preview date is Wednesday, June 14 at 8 p.m. with press opening Thursday, June 15 at 8 p.m.