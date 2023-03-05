WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
WGN Radio’s Steve Dale and Dr. Willie Wilson
by: CaSera (Cash) Heining
Posted: Mar 5, 2023 / 02:56 PM CST
Updated: Mar 5, 2023 / 02:56 PM CST
Steve Dale speaks with Former Mayoral Candidate Dr. Willie Wilson about who he plans to “throw” his 10% to as the Mayoral Runoff approaches.
