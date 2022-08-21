LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 21,1982: Actress Lucille Ball speaks onstage at the taping of the Bob Hope Special “The Women I Love: Beautiful, But Funny”…
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 21,1982: Actress Lucille Ball speaks onstage at the taping of the Bob Hope Special “The Women I Love: Beautiful, But Funny” on February 21, 1982 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by TVA/PictureGroup/Invision for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images)
Wanda Clark, Lucille Ball’s former secretary, joins Steve Dale to talk about how she got the job and what it was like to work with Lucy. Wendy also answers the caller’s questions and she talks about how Lucy felt about Star Trek.
