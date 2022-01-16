What can we do to avoid the next pandemic?

A person is tested for COVID-19 at a walk-up testing site at Farragut Square on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, just blocks from the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Steve Dale is joined by Dr. David Rubin, Section Chief of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at UChicago Medicine, to take a deeper look at where things currently stand with Covid-19 and the various mutations we have seen thus far. Dr. Rubin explains the importance of looking at the “bigger picture” as there are many factors and industries impacted by Covid; addresses how close we are to herd immunity; and answers listeners’ questions.

Steve Dale Petcast

Steve Dale, certified animal behavior consultant, is host of two nationally syndicated radio shows–Steve Dale’s Pet World and The Pet Minute–as well as host of Steve Dale’s Pet World, WGN Radio, Chicago. (Click for more.)

