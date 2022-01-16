What can we do to avoid the next pandemic?

Steve Dale is joined by Dr. David Rubin, Section Chief of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at UChicago Medicine, to take a deeper look at where things currently stand with Covid-19 and the various mutations we have seen thus far. Dr. Rubin explains the importance of looking at the “bigger picture” as there are many factors and industries impacted by Covid; addresses how close we are to herd immunity; and answers listeners’ questions.
Click for more.)
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter