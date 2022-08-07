Steve Dale speaks with WGN’s Own John “Records” Landecker about his upcoming appearance at Rock Radio Revisited. John shares his love for WGN Radio, touches on rising through the ranks and being seen as “THE DJ” that artists looked to have their records broken, and more.

Rock Radio Revisited is taking place Sunday, August 14 at the Des Plaines Theatre, sponsored by WGN Radio, ChevyDrivesChicago.com and your Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy dealers. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.museum.tv